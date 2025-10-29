Goldman Sachs Maintains Wayfair (W) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Wayfair (NYSE:W) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wayfair is $85.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of $103.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair is 13,823MM, an increase of 12.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 16.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to W is 0.26%, an increase of 32.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 137,334K shares. The put/call ratio of W is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,853K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,727K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 57.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,654K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,833K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,664K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,908K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,568K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 47.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.