Goldman Sachs Maintains Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - (WTS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - (NYSE:WTS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.53% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - is 175.64. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.53% from its latest reported closing price of 187.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. - is 1,979MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. -. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 28,463K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 3.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,129K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,962K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 8.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 843K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 7.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 843K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 10.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Watts Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.