Goldman Sachs Maintains Waterdrop Inc - ADR (WDH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Waterdrop Inc - ADR (NYSE:WDH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.39% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterdrop Inc - ADR is 2.68. The forecasts range from a low of 1.92 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents an increase of 83.39% from its latest reported closing price of 1.46.

The projected annual revenue for Waterdrop Inc - ADR is 418MM, a decrease of 84.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterdrop Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDH is 0.17%, an increase of 39.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orland Properties holds 2,229K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 798K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

CZA - Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF holds 698K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 468K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing a decrease of 142.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 73.14% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 200K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Waterdrop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterdrop Inc. is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

