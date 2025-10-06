Stocks
Goldman Sachs Maintains Virtu Financial (VIRT) Neutral Recommendation

October 06, 2025 — 08:06 pm EDT

October 06, 2025

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.01% from its latest reported closing price of $32.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial is 1,319MM, a decrease of 49.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.18%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 87,821K shares. VIRT / Virtu Financial, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,810K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,807K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,661K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 8.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 1,475K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 3.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

