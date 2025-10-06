Goldman Sachs Maintains Virtu Financial (VIRT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Virtu Financial is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.01% from its latest reported closing price of $32.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Virtu Financial is 1,319MM, a decrease of 49.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIRT is 0.18%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 87,821K shares. The put/call ratio of VIRT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,810K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 12.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,807K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,661K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 8.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 7.04% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 1,475K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIRT by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.