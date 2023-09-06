Goldman Sachs Maintains Vertiv Holdings Co - (VRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Vertiv Holdings Co - (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings Co - is 40.70. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of 39.13.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co - is 6,097MM, a decrease of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings Co -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.58%, an increase of 43.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 390,639K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 37,955K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 31,201K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,138K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 88.30% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 15,945K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,819K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 75.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,816K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,621K shares, representing a decrease of 28.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 1,266.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,436K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,346K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 61.24% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

