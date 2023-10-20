Goldman Sachs Maintains Veracyte (VCYT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.36% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is 34.17. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 64.36% from its latest reported closing price of 20.79.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 337MM, an increase of 2.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.17%, an increase of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 95,998K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,594K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,828K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,172K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 9.35% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,544K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,545K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,283K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

