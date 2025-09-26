Goldman Sachs Maintains Uranium Energy (UEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Uranium Energy (NYSEAM:UEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.10% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is $11.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.83 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.10% from its latest reported closing price of $13.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is 151MM, an increase of 125.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12, a decrease of 25.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.19%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.44% to 395,414K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 24,206K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,889K shares , representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 32.90% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 23,122K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,033K shares , representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,083K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares , representing an increase of 50.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 162.55% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 16,225K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,287K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 16,019K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,606K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.