Goldman Sachs Maintains Unum Group (UNM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $49.59. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 26.31% from its latest reported closing price of $39.26.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is $12,368MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.36.

Unum Group Declares $0.33 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $39.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 10.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Index Fund Institutional holds 33K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 13.54% over the last quarter.

BKMC - BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IPSIX - Voya Index Plus SmallCap Portfolio Class I holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IUSV - iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Stephens holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 4.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.24%, a decrease of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 182,415K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

