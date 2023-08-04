Goldman Sachs Maintains Universal Display (OLED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Display is 165.07. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $206.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.68% from its latest reported closing price of 139.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Display is 646MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.28%, an increase of 21.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 42,347K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,079K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 36.11% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,925K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 56.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,341K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,341K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 51.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.