Goldman Sachs Maintains Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt (UGP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:UGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.32% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $4.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.11 to a high of $5.42. The average price target represents an increase of 9.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 139,319MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participações S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGP is 0.18%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 70,649K shares. The put/call ratio of UGP is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 14,080K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Polunin Capital Partners holds 9,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,680K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 6.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,695K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 34.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,415K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 5.04% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing an increase of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 21.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.