Goldman Sachs Maintains UL Solutions (ULS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for UL Solutions is $73.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.04 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of $85.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UL Solutions is 2,976MM, a decrease of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in UL Solutions. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 25.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULS is 0.26%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 91,396K shares. The put/call ratio of ULS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,810K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,757K shares , representing a decrease of 72.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 34.45% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,661K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 84.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 465.34% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,465K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares , representing a decrease of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,269K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares , representing an increase of 37.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 91.82% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,118K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,657K shares , representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULS by 2.60% over the last quarter.

