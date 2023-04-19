Goldman Sachs Maintains Tyler Technologies (TYL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $416.31. The forecasts range from a low of $304.01 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from its latest reported closing price of $375.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is $2,017MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 226K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 91.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 1,086.68% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 155K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Bristlecone Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 124K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 90.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 46,648K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

See all Tyler Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.