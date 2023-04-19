Goldman Sachs Maintains Twist Bioscience (TWST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $34.55. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 140.45% from its latest reported closing price of $14.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is $271MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great West Life Assurance holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 99.92% over the last quarter.

WDNA - WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund N holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 74.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 192.59% over the last quarter.

BGUIX - Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 800K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 32.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 75,642K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

See all Twist Bioscience regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.