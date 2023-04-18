Goldman Sachs Maintains Twist Bioscience (TWST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience is $34.55. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 135.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.70.

The projected annual revenue for Twist Bioscience is $271MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 69K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 611K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

LABU - Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares holds 259K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 34.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 42.07% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - JPMorgan Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 62K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 61.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 67.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 75,642K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

