Goldman Sachs Maintains TransUnion (TRU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.24% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is 94.50. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 118.24% from its latest reported closing price of 43.30.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 3,879MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

TransUnion Declares $0.10 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2023 received the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $43.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 4.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.35%, an increase of 20.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 234,137K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,333K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,024K shares, representing a decrease of 56.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,809K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,246K shares, representing an increase of 38.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 96.04% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,325K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,612K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 34.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,232K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,742K shares, representing a decrease of 62.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 63.05% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 6,873K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 17.49% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

