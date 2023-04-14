Goldman Sachs Maintains Trane Technologies (TT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $198.00. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of $175.77.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is $16,915MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 134K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Tfo-tdc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IRGJX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class I holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Bogart Wealth holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 215K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 34.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 226,127K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

