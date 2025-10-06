Goldman Sachs Maintains Torrid Holdings (CURV) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings is $2.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 69.70% from its latest reported closing price of $1.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Torrid Holdings is 1,377MM, an increase of 28.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81, an increase of 22.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.04%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 87,654K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 58,296K shares representing 58.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,977K shares , representing a decrease of 26.90%.

Fund 1 Investments holds 10,433K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,282K shares , representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,199K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 56.24% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,943K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 1,918K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing an increase of 65.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.