Goldman Sachs Maintains Toast Inc - (TOST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.38% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is 24.18. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of 24.77.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is 3,672MM, an increase of 21.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.38%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 347,905K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 16,650K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,048K shares, representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 30.38% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 15,740K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 15,505K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,712K shares, representing a decrease of 33.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 32.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,876K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,767K shares, representing a decrease of 79.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,842K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,901K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

