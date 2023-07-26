Goldman Sachs Maintains TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.42% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is 31.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 55.42% from its latest reported closing price of 20.14.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is 72MM, an increase of 745.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.21%, an increase of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 100,483K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darwin Global Management holds 10,451K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 5,100K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 99.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 368,623.14% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,480K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,260K shares, representing a decrease of 62.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,037K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 19.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,424K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 23.97% over the last quarter.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

