Goldman Sachs Maintains Terreno Realty (TRNO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terreno Realty is $63.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.38% from its latest reported closing price of $61.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terreno Realty is 353MM, a decrease of 17.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terreno Realty. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRNO is 0.29%, an increase of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 138,416K shares. The put/call ratio of TRNO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,154K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 12.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,897K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,890K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 23.72% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,830K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,318K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRNO by 16.77% over the last quarter.

