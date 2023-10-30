Goldman Sachs Maintains Terex (TEX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Terex (NYSE:TEX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is 68.99. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 57.47% from its latest reported closing price of 43.81.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,535MM, a decrease of 11.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.21%, an increase of 14.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 74,031K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,198K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 37.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,072K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 1,195.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,057K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 17.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,005K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Terex Background Information

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

