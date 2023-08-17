Goldman Sachs Maintains Target (TGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is 173.80. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.99% from its latest reported closing price of 128.75.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,126MM, an increase of 3.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is a decrease of 163 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 441,273K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,088K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,773K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,252K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,450K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,905K shares, representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 80.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,741K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 4.04% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 9,838K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Target Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

