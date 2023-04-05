Goldman Sachs Maintains Synchrony Financial (SYF) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Synchrony Financial with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.50% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from its latest reported closing price of $28.93.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is $16,794MM, an increase of 102.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.16.

Synchrony Financial Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $28.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

USBLX - Growth and Tax Strategy Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 1,788.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 94.20% over the last quarter.

EUSA - iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 12.63% over the last quarter.

SWSAX - SIIT World Select Equity Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 483,172K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Synchrony Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company. The Company delivers a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables its partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. It's one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; it also offers co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

