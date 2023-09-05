Goldman Sachs Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.69% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is 57.46. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.69% from its latest reported closing price of 39.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is 946MM, a decrease of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 44.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.49%, a decrease of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.84% to 44,994K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 22,000K shares representing 27.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Navis Wealth Advisors holds 914K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 785K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 41.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 195.87% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 715K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 127.79% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.