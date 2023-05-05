Goldman Sachs Maintains Summit Materials Inc - (SUM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Summit Materials Inc - (NYSE:SUM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.18% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials Inc - is 36.95. The forecasts range from a low of 27.81 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.18% from its latest reported closing price of 28.83.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials Inc - is 2,540MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.31%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 167,621K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,029K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,820K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,422K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,905K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,551K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,158K shares, representing a decrease of 28.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 52.87% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,465K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,151K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 27.09% over the last quarter.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

