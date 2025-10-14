Goldman Sachs Maintains StoneCo (STNE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of StoneCo (NasdaqGS:STNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for StoneCo is $17.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.44. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $17.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo is 14,064MM, an increase of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.65%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 218,892K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 9,769K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,809K shares , representing a decrease of 31.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 9,096K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,983K shares , representing a decrease of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Squadra Investments - Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 7,035K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing a decrease of 92.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 49.22% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 6,658K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 38.00% over the last quarter.

