Goldman Sachs Maintains Sterling Check (STER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.45% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Check is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.45% from its latest reported closing price of 11.96.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Check is 804MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Check. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STER is 0.07%, a decrease of 68.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 83,589K shares. The put/call ratio of STER is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 59,958K shares representing 61.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,876K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 28.94% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,959K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,213K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,231K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Sterling Check Background Information

Sterling is a world-class global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, powered by robust cloud platforms and differentiated by both deep market knowledge and exceptional client service. Sterling provides the foundation of trust and safety to help organizations create great environments for their most essential resource, people. Sterling believes everyone has the right to feel safe. Sterling empowers over 40,000 clients, including over half of the Fortune 100, to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance workplace safety, protect their brand, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in New York City with operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

