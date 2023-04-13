Goldman Sachs Maintains Sterling Check (STER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Check is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 60.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.80.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Check is $804MM, an increase of 4.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 814K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing a decrease of 169.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 68.29% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Equity Portfolio Class I holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 60.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 72.65% over the last quarter.

WFIVX - Wilshire 5000 Index Fund Investment Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VINAX - Vanguard Industrials Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STER by 37.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Check. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STER is 0.21%, an increase of 56.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 85,197K shares. The put/call ratio of STER is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sterling Check Background Information

Sterling is a world-class global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, powered by robust cloud platforms and differentiated by both deep market knowledge and exceptional client service. Sterling provides the foundation of trust and safety to help organizations create great environments for their most essential resource, people. Sterling believes everyone has the right to feel safe. Sterling empowers over 40,000 clients, including over half of the Fortune 100, to make more informed hiring decisions, enhance workplace safety, protect their brand, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in New York City with operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

