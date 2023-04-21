Goldman Sachs Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $134.38. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.79% from its latest reported closing price of $133.33.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is $13,855MM, an increase of 18.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 158K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 38.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 30.22% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 136K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing a decrease of 303.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,425K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Venator Management holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 31.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 42.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.45%, an increase of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 116,501K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

