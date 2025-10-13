Goldman Sachs Maintains Somnigroup International (SGI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.79% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Somnigroup International is $89.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from its latest reported closing price of $85.05 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Somnigroup International. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGI is 0.52%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 264,053K shares. The put/call ratio of SGI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 13,837K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,123K shares , representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 10,277K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 8,772K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares , representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 7,798K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,404K shares , representing a decrease of 33.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 22.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,726K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares , representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

