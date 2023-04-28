Goldman Sachs Maintains Skywest (SKYW) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Skywest (NASDAQ:SKYW) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.19% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skywest is 20.66. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.19% from its latest reported closing price of 24.07.

The projected annual revenue for Skywest is 3,077MM, an increase of 3.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skywest. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.11%, an increase of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 50,893K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,780K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 5.52% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 3,514K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 10.08% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,489K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,531K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,524K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

