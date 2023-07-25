Goldman Sachs Maintains Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is 33.03. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 41.04% from its latest reported closing price of 23.42.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,463MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX is 0.31%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 91,082K shares. The put/call ratio of SIX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,400K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,398K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,484K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Thunderbird Partners Llp holds 4,336K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 3,594K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 33.02% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 2,499K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 42.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 37.49% over the last quarter.

Six Flags Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

