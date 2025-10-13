Goldman Sachs Maintains SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $158.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.38% from its latest reported closing price of $120.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,194MM, a decrease of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.22%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 56,183K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,951K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,998K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 8.20% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,742K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,954K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,942K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 5.01% over the last quarter.

