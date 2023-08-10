Goldman Sachs Maintains Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singular Genomics Systems is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.68. The average price target represents an increase of 81.88% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Singular Genomics Systems is 15MM, an increase of 850.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singular Genomics Systems. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMIC is 0.02%, a decrease of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 37,982K shares. The put/call ratio of OMIC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,451K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,698K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMIC by 53.25% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 3,799K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,282K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,947K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMIC by 67.22% over the last quarter.

Singular Genomics Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. The Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of Singular Genomics’ products in development and Singular Genomics’ core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. Singular Genomics’ first integrated solution is targeted at the NGS market and comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the G4 Integrated Solution. A second integrated solution in development comprises an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits, which Singular Genomics refers to collectively as the PX Integrated Solution. The PX Integrated Solution combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.