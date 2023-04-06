Goldman Sachs Maintains Science Applications International (SAIC) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $117.91. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 9.56% from its latest reported closing price of $107.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is $7,867MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYAVX - S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Fund Class H holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 118.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Key FInancial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Xponance holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 140K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 64.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 279.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.26%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 48,940K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

See all Science Applications International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.