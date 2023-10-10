Goldman Sachs Maintains Saia (SAIA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.93% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saia is 458.74. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.93% from its latest reported closing price of 409.84.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 2,825MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.36%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 38,888K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,049K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 163.94% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,864K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 23.94% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,044K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 15.90% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,717K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,106K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

