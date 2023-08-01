Goldman Sachs Maintains Saia (SAIA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.46% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saia is 332.33. The forecasts range from a low of 237.35 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.46% from its latest reported closing price of 423.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Saia is 2,825MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.35%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 40,717K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,053K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,727K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 23.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,101K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 20.34% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,717K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,064K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 55.18% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.