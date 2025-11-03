Goldman Sachs Maintains Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings is $73.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.79% from its latest reported closing price of $53.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings is 2,585MM, a decrease of 10.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.31%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 133,996K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,610K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,600K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 17.31% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,282K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,627K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares , representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 50.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,506K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,439K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 16.35% over the last quarter.

