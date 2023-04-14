Goldman Sachs Maintains Riskified (RSKD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riskified is $7.06. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.89% from its latest reported closing price of $5.39.

The projected annual revenue for Riskified is $313MM, an increase of 19.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,143K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 863K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 27.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSKD by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 83K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Legal & General Group holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Group One Trading holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riskified. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSKD is 0.24%, a decrease of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.79% to 55,978K shares. The put/call ratio of RSKD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Riskified Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. Riskified has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, Riskified’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—Riskified’s customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for its merchants and strives to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to its merchants’ performance prior to onboarding Riskified.

