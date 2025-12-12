Goldman Sachs Maintains Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RYTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $128.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of $113.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is 308MM, an increase of 76.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.37%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 83,405K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,681K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,604K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,263K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares , representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 34.98% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,910K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 2,846K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing a decrease of 33.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 3.93% over the last quarter.

