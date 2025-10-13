Goldman Sachs Maintains Remitly Global (RELY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Remitly Global (NasdaqGS:RELY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Remitly Global is $27.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 84.58% from its latest reported closing price of $14.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Remitly Global is 1,483MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remitly Global. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELY is 0.33%, an increase of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 200,852K shares. The put/call ratio of RELY is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 25,442K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,342K shares , representing a decrease of 46.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,033K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,451K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 26.59% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,692K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,285K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,703K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 5,098K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 89.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELY by 442.65% over the last quarter.

