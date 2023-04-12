Goldman Sachs Maintains Quantumscape (QS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Quantumscape (NYSE:QS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quantumscape is $11.09. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.50% from its latest reported closing price of $7.73.

The projected annual revenue for Quantumscape is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCLN - Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 30.85% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 5,071K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Front Row Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 48.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 105.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 31,664.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantumscape. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 130,139K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

