Goldman Sachs Maintains Quanterix (QTRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanterix is 28.82. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of 27.39.

The projected annual revenue for Quanterix is 112MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.15%, an increase of 51.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 34,609K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,425K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,417K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 45.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 242.30% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,268K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 29.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 135.40% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,179K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 83.73% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 1,102K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing a decrease of 114.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

