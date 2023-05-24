Goldman Sachs Maintains Quanterix (QTRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.86% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanterix is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.86% from its latest reported closing price of 21.00.

The projected annual revenue for Quanterix is 112MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.33% to 34,522K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,425K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 2,362K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 77.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 616.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,416K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,298K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

