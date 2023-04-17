Goldman Sachs Maintains Quanta Services (PWR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is $180.81. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of $166.02.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is $18,348MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prudential Financial holds 178K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of The West holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Equity Index Fund Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 5.07% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,760K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 14.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWR is 0.38%, a decrease of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 174,600K shares. The put/call ratio of PWR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Quanta Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

