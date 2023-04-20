Goldman Sachs Maintains Prologis (PLD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis is $145.23. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of $125.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is $6,164MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 6.39% over the last quarter.

ESGG - FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VMVLX - Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 395K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 7.94% over the last quarter.

BBTLX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Large Cap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 91.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 16.64% over the last quarter.

FLCNX - Fidelity Contrafund K6 holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 285.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 72.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 0.97%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.81% to 964,355K shares. The put/call ratio of PLD is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Prologis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

See all Prologis regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.