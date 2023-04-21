Goldman Sachs Maintains Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $260.01. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of $225.30.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 32.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $27.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares $5.58 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.58 per share ($22.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.61 per share.

At the current share price of $225.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 0.15%, and the highest has been 16.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMA Wealth holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CX Institutional holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Large Value Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 22.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.48%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 268,472K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

