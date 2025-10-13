Goldman Sachs Maintains Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (NasdaqGS:PPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is $49.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.53 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.36% from its latest reported closing price of $37.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is 15,079MM, a decrease of 17.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.13%, an increase of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.59% to 58,146K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,776K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing an increase of 37.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,172K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares , representing an increase of 18.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,643K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,625K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing an increase of 32.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

