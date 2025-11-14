Goldman Sachs Maintains Permian Resources (PR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.62% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Permian Resources is $18.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.62% from its latest reported closing price of $13.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Permian Resources is 3,926MM, a decrease of 24.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.45%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 858,139K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 31,410K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,834K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 50.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,064K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,914K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 21,049K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 20,774K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 7.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,378K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,056K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.