Goldman Sachs Maintains Perfect Corp - (PERF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Perfect Corp - (NYSE:PERF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.79% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perfect Corp - is 5.20. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.46. The average price target represents an increase of 85.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Perfect Corp - is 67MM, an increase of 33.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 1.33%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 28,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,484K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,520K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,888K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,887K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 96.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 52.05% over the last quarter.

